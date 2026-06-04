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Celebrate Mud and Soil!

Celebrate Mud and Soil!

Inspired by International Mud Day, explore the Garden while learning what is so special about soil and mud through hands-on activities, including a giant mud slide and clay demos! Join us on Saturday, June 6, where families are invited to get dirty in the Garden while enjoying concessions and live music. Celebrate Soil and Mud is one of the Garden’s family–friendly events that offers guests a chance to explore a botanical theme at activity stations with Garden Educators.

**Free with Garden admission or membership**

San Antonio Botanical Garden
Free with Garden admission or membership
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Botanical Garden
(210) 536-1400
info@sabot.org
https://www.sabot.org/
San Antonio Botanical Garden
555 Funston Place
San Antonio, Texas 78209