Celebrate Mud and Soil!

Inspired by International Mud Day, explore the Garden while learning what is so special about soil and mud through hands-on activities, including a giant mud slide and clay demos! Join us on Saturday, June 6, where families are invited to get dirty in the Garden while enjoying concessions and live music. Celebrate Soil and Mud is one of the Garden’s family–friendly events that offers guests a chance to explore a botanical theme at activity stations with Garden Educators.

**Free with Garden admission or membership**