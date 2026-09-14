Celebrando Tradiciones: Corazón y Raíz, is a culturally authentic, traditional Folklorico dance production that reflects the heart and roots of the community on Thursday and Friday, September 17 & 18, 2026, 7:30pm at the Jo Long Theatre at the Carver Cultural Center.

Showcasing the exceptional artistry of the Guadalupe Dance Company and Mariachi Azteca de América, this performance explores the cycle of life and the experiences that shape who we are as we celebrate our heritage, identity, and cultural pride.

Tickets are $30, $25 and $20 can be purchased at the Carver Box Office Monday-Friday, 10am to 4pm or through Ticketmaster at https://thecarver.org/events/.

A $60 VIP Package includes premium seating, a VIP gift, and a reception while the $45 Celebrando Package includes reserved seating along with the reception.