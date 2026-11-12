CCSA Hill Country Youth Chorus Fall Concert
CCSA Hill Country Youth Chorus Fall Concert
Join us for the debut fall concert of the Hill Country Youth Chorus, the newest ensemble of the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio. The young singers will take the stage for their first performance alongside the CCSA Concert Choir. Come cheer them on and celebrate the beginning of a new choral program for young singers in the Hill Country.
New Braunfels Bible Church
Free admission with reserved ticket
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Childrens Chorus of San Antonio
(210) 826-3447
aavenatti@ChildrensChorusSA.org
New Braunfels Bible Church
652 TX-337-LOOPNew Braunfels, Texas 78130