Carnaval de Los Muertos 2026

Join Westside Stories Magazine and URBAN-15 for this year’s Day of The Dead Lantern Release Celebration at Elmendorf Lake Park! This celebration brings the community together for a day of remembrance for those friends and loved ones who have passed on. The honoring is marked by the release of lanterns into Elmendorf Lake, followed by URBAN-15’s annual “Carnaval de Los Muertos” procession.

Illuminated in brilliant hand-made costumes, URBAN-15’s ensemble will perform along the paths at Elmendorf Lake Park in an annual tradition that began 40 years ago. Carnaval de Los Muertos is a magical spectacle of motion, imagery, sound, and color. The dancers in their costumes of embedded lights and the glowing banners imbedded with photos of our dearly departed, proceed in an illuminated procession that evokes floating spirits passing through our city.

Come out for a magical evening with vendors, music, and spectacles!

Lantern Release: 6:30pm

Carnaval de Los Muertos Procession: 7:30pm