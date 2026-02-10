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Carmina Burana

Carmina Burana

Join Harmonium of Texas for Opening Weekend and the beginning of a new chapter in San Antonio's musical history. Led by Artistic Director and Conductor Jeffrey Kahane, this inaugural performance of Carl Orff’s monumental Carmina Burana features San Antonio Mastersingers, San Antonio Children's Chorus, and Youth Orchestras of San Antonio in a powerful celebration of community and artistic excellence. The program also includes Gabriela Ortiz’s Antrópolis and Michael Torke's “Sky” Violin Concerto with acclaimed violinist Tessa Lark.

Doors open at 6:30 PM.
Performance begins at 7:30 PM at the Lila Cockrell Theatre.

Harmonium of Texas is a new orchestra dedicated to presenting world-class performances, innovative collaborations, and transformative music education in San Antonio, Texas. For program details, artist information, and upcoming events, visit www.harmoniumoftexas.org.

Lila Cockrell Theatre
$43-165
06:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Harmonium of Texas
210-201-6153
tickets@harmoniumoftexas.org
https://www.harmoniumoftexas.org
Lila Cockrell Theatre
200 E. Market St.
San Antonio, Texas 78201
210-207-8500
https://www.sahbgcc.com/Facilities/Lila-Cockrell-Theatre