Caritas Concerts presents organist William Jeys in recital
Caritas Concerts presents organist William Jeys in recital
Works in the program utilize the variety of tonalities of the Chapel’s celebrated pipe organ. They include Suite from Handel’s “Water Music,” Prelude on the Londonderry Air (“Danny Boy”), and “Crown Imperial,” written by William Walton for the coronation of King George VI and used subsequently for the coronations of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles, and for the wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate.
Jeys serves as organist at St. David’s Episcopal Church in San Antonio. He studied organ at Oxford University beginning in 2020 and has appeared with major orchestras and throughout his native England.
Chapel of the Incarnate Word
Free
03:00 PM - 04:15 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Caritas Concerts of Incarnate Word
8vamch@gmail.com
Chapel of the Incarnate Word
4503 BroadwaySan Antonio, Texas 78209
314-629-4078
8vamch@gmail.com