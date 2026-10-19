Caritas Concerts presents organist William Jeys in recital

Works in the program utilize the variety of tonalities of the Chapel’s celebrated pipe organ. They include Suite from Handel’s “Water Music,” Prelude on the Londonderry Air (“Danny Boy”), and “Crown Imperial,” written by William Walton for the coronation of King George VI and used subsequently for the coronations of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles, and for the wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate.

Jeys serves as organist at St. David’s Episcopal Church in San Antonio. He studied organ at Oxford University beginning in 2020 and has appeared with major orchestras and throughout his native England.