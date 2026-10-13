Candace Lee Author Visit

Morning Bookclub will host Candace Lee for an author visit on Saturday, October 17 at 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Lee will read from her latest book, George Goodwin, Dragon Slayer: A Scouting Legend, a thrilling middle-grade fantasy adventure filled with brave Scouts, hidden treasures, ancient beasts, and a fire-breathing dragon.

Girls for Books will moderate a Q & A session with Lee with Scouting America, Alamo Area Council available with resources.