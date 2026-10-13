Candace Lee Author Visit
Candace Lee Author Visit
Morning Bookclub will host Candace Lee for an author visit on Saturday, October 17 at 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Lee will read from her latest book, George Goodwin, Dragon Slayer: A Scouting Legend, a thrilling middle-grade fantasy adventure filled with brave Scouts, hidden treasures, ancient beasts, and a fire-breathing dragon.
Girls for Books will moderate a Q & A session with Lee with Scouting America, Alamo Area Council available with resources.
Morning Bookclub
Free
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Morning Bookclub
hello@morningbookclub.com
Artist Group Info
jenn@jennherrera.com
Morning Bookclub
1814 Blanco Rd., Suite 105San Antonio, Texas 78212
hello@morningbookclub.com