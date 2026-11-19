Campus Christmas Lighting
Campus Christmas Lighting
Kick off the holiday season and join us this Sunday, November 22nd! For the Campus Christmas lighting! Shop local vendors, enjoy delicious food, and get in the holiday spirit with the fine arts showcase held by the Providence Catholic School Fine Arts Department!
This is a family friendly event with a special opportunity to take photos with Santa Claus!
Providence Catholic School
11:00 AM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Providence Catholic School
210 224-6651
Providence Catholic School
1215 N. St. Mary'sSan Antonio , Texas 78215
210 224-6651