Camp Bexar Cocina
Camp Bexar Cocina
Bring history to the table this summer at Casa Navarro's Camp Bexar Cocina. Families are invited to experience San Antonio’s culinary past through a hands-on cooking series on June 20, July 11 and July 25. Each class explores historic local recipes and food traditions while participants prepare and enjoy the dishes together.
June 20: Pan de Campo
July 11: Chili Queen Chili
July 25: Cornbread
Please Fill out the signup form and call to reserve your spot with registration fee. Registration will close one week before each camp is scheduled to begin.
8 and up (must include 1 adult)
$25 covers a family of four per session /less than four will still be charged $25, $75 for all three sessions.
(210) 226-4801
casa-navarro@thc.texas.gov
Limited free parking is available directly across from museum entrance. There are also a number of paid parking lots and garages within walking distance. Please refer to our website for more information.