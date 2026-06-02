Bring history to the table this summer at Casa Navarro's Camp Bexar Cocina. Families are invited to experience San Antonio’s culinary past through a hands-on cooking series on June 20, July 11 and July 25. Each class explores historic local recipes and food traditions while participants prepare and enjoy the dishes together.

June 20: Pan de Campo

July 11: Chili Queen Chili

July 25: Cornbread

Please Fill out the signup form and call to reserve your spot with registration fee. Registration will close one week before each camp is scheduled to begin.

8 and up (must include 1 adult)

$25 covers a family of four per session /less than four will still be charged $25, $75 for all three sessions.

(210) 226-4801

casa-navarro@thc.texas.gov

Limited free parking is available directly across from museum entrance. There are also a number of paid parking lots and garages within walking distance. Please refer to our website for more information.