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Camp Bexar Cocina

Camp Bexar Cocina

Bring history to the table this summer at Casa Navarro's Camp Bexar Cocina. Families are invited to experience San Antonio’s culinary past through a hands-on cooking series on June 20, July 11 and July 25. Each class explores historic local recipes and food traditions while participants prepare and enjoy the dishes together.

June 20: Pan de Campo
July 11: Chili Queen Chili
July 25: Cornbread

Please Fill out the signup form and call to reserve your spot with registration fee. Registration will close one week before each camp is scheduled to begin.

8 and up (must include 1 adult)
$25 covers a family of four per session /less than four will still be charged $25, $75 for all three sessions.
(210) 226-4801
casa-navarro@thc.texas.gov

Limited free parking is available directly across from museum entrance. There are also a number of paid parking lots and garages within walking distance. Please refer to our website for more information.

Casa Navarro State Historic Site
$25 covers a family of four per session
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Casa Navarro State Historic Site
2102264801
antonio.coffee@thc.texas.gov
https://www.thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/casa-navarro-state-historic-site
Casa Navarro State Historic Site
228 South Laredo Street
San Antonio, Texas 78207
210-226-4801
casa-navarro@thc.texas.gov
https://thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/casa-navarro