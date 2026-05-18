CAM Back to School Backpack Donation Drive

Christian Assistance Ministry (CAM) is seeking donations for its annual Back to School program. Community members are invited to “adopt a child” by purchasing essential school supplies and packing them into a brand-new backpack.

Sign up takes place through July 3, and backpack drop-off is at CAM’s downtown location (110 McCullough) from July 13 – 24. Caring individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to help.

Each year, CAM donors help hundreds of children start school with everything they need. In addition to filled, donated backpacks, CAM also provides each child with new uniforms, socks and underwear – everything they need to walk into the classroom confident and prepared.

To “adopt” a child or volunteer with the program, sign up at https://christianassistanceministry.org/back-2-school/ or call 210-223-4099.

