Calverita Run 5k & Family Walk
Calverita Run 5k & Family Walk
Runners will have a chance to run with a purpose of commemoration with the Calaverita Run 5K and Family Walk, taking place Saturday, October 24, at Pearl. Designed for participants of all ages, the event combines movement, remembrance and community, giving runners and walkers a meaningful way to honor someone whose life continues to inspire them. Registration is now open for both the 5K and Family Walk.
San Antonio River Walk
$28.25 +
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026