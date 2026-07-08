© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - TO INFINITY AND BEYOND

Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - TO INFINITY AND BEYOND

To Infinity and Beyond: Vieuxtemps, Brahms, Messiaen: Endings transformed into something larger—music that reaches beyond

Tickets are FREE — reserve your seat through the link!

Endings transformed into something larger—music that reaches beyond:
Henri Vieuxtemps — Élégie, Op. 30Johannes Brahms — Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 60Olivier Messiaen — Quartet for the End of Time
From the intimate lyricism of Vieuxtemps’ Élégie to the stormy, searching intensity of Brahms’s C minor Piano Quartet, the program unfolds toward Messiaen’s transcendent masterpiece. Composed under unimaginable circumstances during World War II, the Quartet for the End of Time offers a vision of stillness, radiance, and eternity—music that seems to suspend time itself.

For more information and the full festival lineup, visit: cpmf.us

University of Incarnate Word - Diane Bennack Hall, San Antonio TX
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cactus Pear Music Festival
210-838-2218
cactusexecutive@aol.com
Cactus Pear Music Festival

Artist Group Info

Jeffrey Sykes
jeffrey.sykes@gmail.com
https://www.cpmf.us/
University of Incarnate Word - Diane Bennack Hall, San Antonio TX
4301 Broadway
San Antonio, Texas 78209
2108382218
cactusexecutive@aol.com
https://www.uiw.edu/chass/about/facilities.html