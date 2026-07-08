Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - TO INFINITY AND BEYOND
Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - TO INFINITY AND BEYOND
To Infinity and Beyond: Vieuxtemps, Brahms, Messiaen: Endings transformed into something larger—music that reaches beyond
Tickets are FREE — reserve your seat through the link!
Endings transformed into something larger—music that reaches beyond:
Henri Vieuxtemps — Élégie, Op. 30Johannes Brahms — Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 60Olivier Messiaen — Quartet for the End of Time
From the intimate lyricism of Vieuxtemps’ Élégie to the stormy, searching intensity of Brahms’s C minor Piano Quartet, the program unfolds toward Messiaen’s transcendent masterpiece. Composed under unimaginable circumstances during World War II, the Quartet for the End of Time offers a vision of stillness, radiance, and eternity—music that seems to suspend time itself.
For more information and the full festival lineup, visit: cpmf.us