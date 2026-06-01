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Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - TO INFINITY AND BEYOND

Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - TO INFINITY AND BEYOND

Endings transformed into something larger—music that reaches beyond:

Henri Vieuxtemps — Élégie, Op. 30
Johannes Brahms — Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 60
Olivier Messiaen — Quartet for the End of Time

From the intimate lyricism of Vieuxtemps’ Élégie to the stormy, searching intensity of Brahms’s C minor Piano Quartet, the program unfolds toward Messiaen’s transcendent masterpiece. Composed under unimaginable circumstances during World War II, the Quartet for the End of Time offers a vision of stillness, radiance, and eternity—music that seems to suspend time itself.

Diane Bennack Concert Hall, University of the Incarnate Word
Tickets are FREE and registration is required.
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cactus Pear Music Festival
210-838-2218
cactusexecutive@aol.com
Cactus Pear Music Festival
Diane Bennack Concert Hall, University of the Incarnate Word
4301 Broadway
San Antonio, Texas 78209
210-829-3849
mtwright@uiwtx.edu
https://www.uiw.edu/chass/academics/departments/music/uiwmusicevents.html