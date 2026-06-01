Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - TO INFINITY AND BEYOND

Endings transformed into something larger—music that reaches beyond:

Henri Vieuxtemps — Élégie, Op. 30

Johannes Brahms — Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 60

Olivier Messiaen — Quartet for the End of Time

From the intimate lyricism of Vieuxtemps’ Élégie to the stormy, searching intensity of Brahms’s C minor Piano Quartet, the program unfolds toward Messiaen’s transcendent masterpiece. Composed under unimaginable circumstances during World War II, the Quartet for the End of Time offers a vision of stillness, radiance, and eternity—music that seems to suspend time itself.