Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - TO INFINITY AND BEYOND
Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - TO INFINITY AND BEYOND
Endings transformed into something larger—music that reaches beyond:
Henri Vieuxtemps — Élégie, Op. 30
Johannes Brahms — Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 60
Olivier Messiaen — Quartet for the End of Time
From the intimate lyricism of Vieuxtemps’ Élégie to the stormy, searching intensity of Brahms’s C minor Piano Quartet, the program unfolds toward Messiaen’s transcendent masterpiece. Composed under unimaginable circumstances during World War II, the Quartet for the End of Time offers a vision of stillness, radiance, and eternity—music that seems to suspend time itself.
Diane Bennack Concert Hall, University of the Incarnate Word
Tickets are FREE and registration is required.
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cactus Pear Music Festival
210-838-2218
cactusexecutive@aol.com
Diane Bennack Concert Hall, University of the Incarnate Word
4301 BroadwaySan Antonio, Texas 78209
210-829-3849
mtwright@uiwtx.edu