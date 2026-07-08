Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - THE SUN ALSO RISES

The Infinite Horizon - THE SUN ALSO RISES

Mozart, Khachaturian, Bloch: A program of renewal, moving from clarity and energy to rebirth.

As we celebrate our 30th anniversary season, we turn toward the future with The Infinite Horizon

The Sun Also Rises opens the season with works that signal new beginnings and rebirth:

Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 14 in E-flat Major, K. 449, the first of his great concertos and the first work he proudly entered into his personal catalog.

Brahms’s late Clarinet Trio in A minor, Op. 114, composed just after he announced his retirement, inspired by clarinetist Richard Mühlfeld and representing a profound creative renewal.

Bloch’s Piano Quintet No. 1 (1921), a fiercely dramatic work that wrestles with the devastation of World War I yet points toward cultural regeneration.

Tickets are FREE - reserve your seat through the link! Registration is required to secure your Free Ticket!

Please complete your free registration for THE SUN ALSO RISES on Saturday, July 11, 3:00 PM at Diane Bennack Concert Hall, University of the Incarnate Word. You will need to bring your confirmation email to the concert for scanning at the door.

The Sun Also Rises

July 11, 3:00 PM — Diane Bennack Hall, UIW, San Antonio, TX

Mozart, Khachaturian, Bloch

A program of renewal, moving from clarity and energy to rebirth.