Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - THE SUN ALSO RISES

A program of renewal and fresh beginnings:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — Piano Concerto No. 14 in E-flat Major, K. 449

Aram Khachaturian — Trio for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano

Ernest Bloch — Piano Quintet No. 1

Mozart’s luminous concerto—presented here in its intimate chamber form—marks a new chapter in his creative life. Khachaturian’s vibrant trio blends folk influence with rhythmic vitality, full of color and energy. Bloch’s powerful quintet, written in the aftermath of World War I, wrestles with turmoil while reaching toward renewal. Together, these works trace a path from clarity and invention through intensity to hard-won rebirth.

