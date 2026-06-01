Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - THE SHAPE OF THINGS TO COME

Cactus Pear Music Festival's Young Artist Program takes center stage in a program that looks toward the future of music-making. Featuring outstanding young musicians from the San Antonio community, this concert celebrates curiosity, growth, and the thrill of discovery—offering a glimpse of the artistry and imagination that will shape the musical world in the years ahead.

Looking ahead to what is to come, the festival now turns to the roots of an American musical voice—and the traditions that continue to shape it.

