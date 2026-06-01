Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - THE SHAPE OF THINGS TO COME
Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - THE SHAPE OF THINGS TO COME
Cactus Pear Music Festival's Young Artist Program takes center stage in a program that looks toward the future of music-making. Featuring outstanding young musicians from the San Antonio community, this concert celebrates curiosity, growth, and the thrill of discovery—offering a glimpse of the artistry and imagination that will shape the musical world in the years ahead.
Looking ahead to what is to come, the festival now turns to the roots of an American musical voice—and the traditions that continue to shape it.
Diane Bennack Concert Hall, University of the Incarnate Word
Tickets are FREE and registration is required.
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cactus Pear Music Festival
210-838-2218
cactusexecutive@aol.com
Diane Bennack Concert Hall, University of the Incarnate Word
4301 BroadwaySan Antonio, Texas 78209
210-829-3849
mtwright@uiwtx.edu