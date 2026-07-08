Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - RICHES TO RAGS

Presented by Cactus Pear Music Festival at Jo Long Theatre, San Antonio TX

Riches to Rags: Stravinsky, Ravel, Ragtime

ickets are FREE — reserve your seat through the link!

A playful and illuminating dialogue between refinement and revolution:

Igor Stravinsky — Suite from L’histoire du soldat

Maurice Ravel — Violin Sonata in G Major

Ragtime (with members of the New England Ragtime Ensemble)

Stravinsky’s L’histoire du soldat blends classical precision with popular dance rhythms in a sharply etched theatrical score. Ravel’s Violin Sonata—especially its iconic “Blues” movement—reveals a composer fascinated by American jazz. The festival concludes with a vibrant set of ragtime, tracing the roots of jazz and celebrating the composers who shaped an enduring American sound. For more information and the full festival lineup, visit: cpmf.us