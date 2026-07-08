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Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - RICHES TO RAGS

Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - RICHES TO RAGS

Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - RICHES TO RAGS
Presented by Cactus Pear Music Festival at Jo Long Theatre, San Antonio TX

Riches to Rags: Stravinsky, Ravel, Ragtime

ickets are FREE — reserve your seat through the link!
A playful and illuminating dialogue between refinement and revolution:

Igor Stravinsky — Suite from L’histoire du soldat
Maurice Ravel — Violin Sonata in G Major
Ragtime (with members of the New England Ragtime Ensemble)

Stravinsky’s L’histoire du soldat blends classical precision with popular dance rhythms in a sharply etched theatrical score. Ravel’s Violin Sonata—especially its iconic “Blues” movement—reveals a composer fascinated by American jazz. The festival concludes with a vibrant set of ragtime, tracing the roots of jazz and celebrating the composers who shaped an enduring American sound. For more information and the full festival lineup, visit: cpmf.us

Jo Long Theatre, San Antonio TX
"Free Admission" Register for your FREE Ticket
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cactus Pear Music Festival
210-838-2218
cactusexecutive@aol.com
Cactus Pear Music Festival

Artist Group Info

Jeffrey Sykes
jeffrey.sykes@gmail.com
www.cpmf.us
Jo Long Theatre, San Antonio TX
226 N. Hackberry
San Antonio, Texas 78202
(210) 207-7211
cactusexecutive@aol.com
https://thecarver.org/