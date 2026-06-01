Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - RICHES TO RAGS
Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - RICHES TO RAGS
A playful and illuminating dialogue between refinement and revolution:
Igor Stravinsky — Suite from L’histoire du soldat
Maurice Ravel — Violin Sonata in G Major
Ragtime (with members of the New England Ragtime Ensemble)
Stravinsky’s L’histoire du soldat blends classical precision with popular dance rhythms in a sharply etched theatrical score. Ravel’s Violin Sonata—especially its iconic “Blues” movement—reveals a composer fascinated by American jazz. The festival concludes with a vibrant set of ragtime, tracing the roots of jazz and celebrating the composers who shaped an enduring American sound.
*This production is not a presentation of the Carver Community Cultural Center or the Carver Development Board.
Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
Tickets are FREE and registration is required.
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cactus Pear Music Festival
210-838-2218
cactusexecutive@aol.com
Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N. HackberrySan Antonio, Texas 78202
210.207.7211
info@thecarver.org