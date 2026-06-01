Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - INVITATION TO THE DANCE

An evening of elegance, reflection, and transcendence—where music invites us not only to listen, but to move, to feel, and to step beyond the ordinary:

Henri Vieuxtemps — Élégie, Op. 30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart — Piano Concerto No. 14 in E-flat Major, K. 449

Olivier Messiaen — Quartet for the End of Time

The season opens in Blanco with a program that traces a journey from intimacy to the infinite. Vieuxtemps’ Élégie offers a deeply personal opening—lyrical, searching, and suffused with quiet longing. Mozart’s radiant concerto, heard here in its chamber form, brings clarity, grace, and a sense of poised conversation among equals.

After intermission, the atmosphere transforms. Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time, composed in a prisoner-of-war camp during World War II, transcends its origins to create a sound world of astonishing stillness, color, and spiritual intensity. Time seems to dissolve; what remains is something luminous, eternal.

In this opening night, “Invitation to the Dance” becomes something larger: an invitation to cross a threshold—into the season, into new sound worlds, and into the boundless horizon beyond.

