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Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - BRAVE NEW WORLD

Cactus Pear Music Festival 30th Anniversary Season: The Infinite Horizon - BRAVE NEW WORLD

Classical music encounters new sounds, new rhythms, and new possibilities:

Darius Milhaud — La création du monde, Op. 81
William Grant Still — Suite for Violin and Piano
Ragtime (with members of the New England Ragtime Ensemble)

Milhaud’s La création du monde draws on jazz and African musical traditions to create something entirely new—one of the earliest and most compelling fusions of classical and jazz idioms. William Grant Still’s music brings lyricism, elegance, and a distinctly American voice to the program. The second half turns to ragtime itself, with works by Scott Joplin, James Scott, and others, performed by members of the legendary New England Ragtime Ensemble alongside festival artists.

*This production is not a presentation of the Carver Community Cultural Center or the Carver Development Board.

Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
Tickets are FREE and registration is required.
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cactus Pear Music Festival
210-838-2218
cactusexecutive@aol.com
Cactus Pear Music Festival
Jo Long Theatre, Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N. Hackberry
San Antonio, Texas 78202
210.207.7211
info@thecarver.org
https://thecarver.org