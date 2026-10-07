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Buena Vida Fest: "The Concert to Stop Diabetes"

Buena Vida Fest: "The Concert to Stop Diabetes"

Buena Vida Fest: “The Concert to Stop Diabetes” is a free, family-friendly festival bringing music, community and diabetes awareness together on November 7, 2026, from 2–10 PM at Rosedale Park in San Antonio.

Enjoy live performances by La 45, Sonora Dinamita, Volcán and more, along with local vendors, health screenings and resources for diabetes prevention. Presented by the Social and Health Research Center (SAHRC).

Learn more at buenavidafest.sahrc.org.

Rosedale Park
Free
02:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Social and Health Research Center
210-533-8886
info@sahrc.org
www.sahrc.org
Rosedale Park
340 Dartmouth
San Antonio, Texas 78237