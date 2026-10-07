Buena Vida Fest: “The Concert to Stop Diabetes” is a free, family-friendly festival bringing music, community and diabetes awareness together on November 7, 2026, from 2–10 PM at Rosedale Park in San Antonio.

Enjoy live performances by La 45, Sonora Dinamita, Volcán and more, along with local vendors, health screenings and resources for diabetes prevention. Presented by the Social and Health Research Center (SAHRC).

Learn more at buenavidafest.sahrc.org.