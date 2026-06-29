Brook Hollow Friends of the San Antonio Public Library August 2026 Back to School Book Sale
Brook Hollow Friends of the San Antonio Public Library August 2026 Back to School Book Sale
Friends of the San Antonio Library Brook Hollow Branch Back to School book sale. When August 15th. Time: 10: a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of titles including fiction, non-fiction, childrewn books, teaching materials, foreign language, CDs / DVDS, games, and vintage collectibles. Spend a few dollars and come away with some good reads. Contact Bradley Abbott at 210-999-9589 for more information.
Brook Hollow Branch Library
FREE Entry
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the San Antonio Public Library Brook Hollow Branch
2109999589
bradwabbott@gmail.com
Brook Hollow Branch Library
530 Heimer RdSan Antonio, Texas 78232
(210) 207-9030
michelle.rickman@sanantonio.gov