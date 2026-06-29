Brook Hollow Friends of the San Antonio Public Library August 2026 Back to School Book Sale

Friends of the San Antonio Library Brook Hollow Branch Back to School book sale. When August 15th. Time: 10: a.m. to 4 p.m. Hundreds of titles including fiction, non-fiction, childrewn books, teaching materials, foreign language, CDs / DVDS, games, and vintage collectibles. Spend a few dollars and come away with some good reads. Contact Bradley Abbott at 210-999-9589 for more information.