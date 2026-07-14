© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bring the Outdoors In

Bring the Outdoors In

Spend your weekend at Whole Earth Provision Co.’s free Bring the Outdoors In event on July 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Quarry Market store in San Antonio. This family-friendly celebration brings the fun of the outdoors inside with a hands-on petting zoo, plus the chance to pot your own plant and take it home from a traveling greenhouse.

Guests can sip refreshing juice margaritas from Umma Juice, enter raffles for outdoor gear and prizes, and enjoy an afternoon of nature-inspired fun perfect for kids and adults alike.

Whole Earth Provision Co.
Free and open to the public, fun for all ages.
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

alison.chahda@giantnoise.com
Whole Earth Provision Co.
255 E Basse Rd. 78209
San Antonio, Texas 78209