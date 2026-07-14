Spend your weekend at Whole Earth Provision Co.’s free Bring the Outdoors In event on July 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Quarry Market store in San Antonio. This family-friendly celebration brings the fun of the outdoors inside with a hands-on petting zoo, plus the chance to pot your own plant and take it home from a traveling greenhouse.

Guests can sip refreshing juice margaritas from Umma Juice, enter raffles for outdoor gear and prizes, and enjoy an afternoon of nature-inspired fun perfect for kids and adults alike.