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Brews & Blooms Craft Beer Festival

Brews & Blooms Craft Beer Festival

Enjoy a summer evening at the Garden during the Brews & Blooms Craft Beer Festival, a relaxed 21+ event featuring craft beer tastings, live entertainment, and a local vendor market set throughout the Garden. Guests can sample a variety of local and notable brews, explore small businesses, and unwind with music and food in a lively garden setting.

General Admission: $40 ($30 members) Premium Admission: $70 ($60 members) Day-Of General Admission:$45 ($35 members) Day-Of Premium Admission: $75 ($65 members)

San Antonio Botanical Garden
General Admission: $40 ($30 members) Premium Admission: $70 ($60 members) Day-Of General Admission:$45 ($35 members) Day-Of Premium Admission: $75 ($65 members)
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Botanical Garden
(210) 536-1400
info@sabot.org
https://www.sabot.org/
San Antonio Botanical Garden
555 Funston Place
San Antonio, Texas 78209