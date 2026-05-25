Brews & Blooms Craft Beer Festival
Brews & Blooms Craft Beer Festival
Enjoy a summer evening at the Garden during the Brews & Blooms Craft Beer Festival, a relaxed 21+ event featuring craft beer tastings, live entertainment, and a local vendor market set throughout the Garden. Guests can sample a variety of local and notable brews, explore small businesses, and unwind with music and food in a lively garden setting.
General Admission: $40 ($30 members) Premium Admission: $70 ($60 members) Day-Of General Admission:$45 ($35 members) Day-Of Premium Admission: $75 ($65 members)
San Antonio Botanical Garden
General Admission: $40 ($30 members) Premium Admission: $70 ($60 members) Day-Of General Admission:$45 ($35 members) Day-Of Premium Admission: $75 ($65 members)
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Botanical Garden
(210) 536-1400
info@sabot.org
San Antonio Botanical Garden
555 Funston PlaceSan Antonio, Texas 78209