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Breaking Ground, Taking Flight

Breaking Ground, Taking Flight

Please join us for a special morning at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center as we celebrate Breaking Ground on the construction for our new Education & Event Pavilion and road improvements plan.

On Saturday, October 10, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, we’ll gather with partners, neighbors, supporters, and friends of Mitchell Lake to celebrate this exciting next step for the Center. The speaking program will begin at 10:00 AM, with time before and after to enjoy coffee and bites, music by DJ Joaquin, and community connection through art and poetry.

Together, we are preparing to Take Flight by expanding our capacity for educational programming, creating enhanced gathering spaces, and continuing to build a place where youth, families, partners, and community members can connect with nature, conservation, and one another.

Mitchell Lake Audubon Center
Free
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mitchell Lake Audubon Center
2106281639
mlac@audubon.org
https://mitchelllake.audubon.org/
Mitchell Lake Audubon Center
10750 Pleasanton Rd
San Antonio, Texas 78221
https://mitchelllake.audubon.org/