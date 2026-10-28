Brack Bash 2026

Brackenridge Park Conservancy invites the community to its third annual Brack Bash, a free celebration honoring the founding of San Antonio’s beloved Brackenridge Park. This fun-filled event brings back favorite traditions from years past while introducing new activities for all ages.

Come early, bring a picnic blanket, and enjoy an afternoon surrounded by friends, family, and the beauty of the park. Highlights include a vintage car show, live music, petting zoo, face painting, community partners, and food and beverages available for purchase.