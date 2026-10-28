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Brack Bash 2026

Brack Bash 2026

Brackenridge Park Conservancy invites the community to its third annual Brack Bash, a free celebration honoring the founding of San Antonio’s beloved Brackenridge Park. This fun-filled event brings back favorite traditions from years past while introducing new activities for all ages.

Come early, bring a picnic blanket, and enjoy an afternoon surrounded by friends, family, and the beauty of the park. Highlights include a vintage car show, live music, petting zoo, face painting, community partners, and food and beverages available for purchase.

Sunken Garden Theater
Free
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Brackenridge Park Conservancy
(210) 826-1412
info@brackenridgepark.org
https://brackenridgepark.org/
Sunken Garden Theater
3875 N St. Mary's St.
San Antonio, Texas 78212
https://indiasa.org