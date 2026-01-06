Boerne Book Festival 2026

Get ready to celebrate a decade of literary magic at the Boerne Book Festival in 2026! Join us on the beautiful grounds of the Patrick Heath Public Library in Boerne, Texas, on Saturday, October 3rd, 2026, from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. for an exhilarating day dedicated to all things regional and literary!

We’re thrilled to welcome back our fantastic partners at Texas Tech University Press and Texas A&M University Press, along with amazing literary organizations such as the Writers’ League of Texas and the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. This year, we’re diving into captivating themes like Hill Country Baseball and Texas Crime!

For the latest updates, exciting sponsor announcements, and more, be sure to follow the Boerne Book Festival on Facebook at @boernebookfestival. You can also find a wealth of information about the festival and our featured authors at www.boernebookfest.com.

And don’t worry, our venue is equipped with accessible parking, entrances, clear pathways, wide aisles, and accessible restrooms, making it easy for everyone to enjoy this fantastic day! Don’t miss out on the celebration!