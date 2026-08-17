The Boerne Book Festival will take place on the grounds of the Patrick Heath Public Library on Saturday, October 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Featured authors include John Bradshaw, Stephanie Elizondo Griest, Mari Mancusi, James Wade and more. Featured topics include Hill Country Baseball, Texas Folklore, Local and Regional Art, and an Elmer Kelton Centennial discussion. Participating organizations on the grounds of the book festival include The Writers' League of Texas, and the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators.