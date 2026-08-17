Boerne Book Festival
Boerne Book Festival
The Boerne Book Festival will take place on the grounds of the Patrick Heath Public Library on Saturday, October 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Featured authors include John Bradshaw, Stephanie Elizondo Griest, Mari Mancusi, James Wade and more. Featured topics include Hill Country Baseball, Texas Folklore, Local and Regional Art, and an Elmer Kelton Centennial discussion. Participating organizations on the grounds of the book festival include The Writers' League of Texas, and the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators.
Patrick Heath Public Library
Free
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Patrick Heath Public Library
(830) 249-3053
creech@boernelibrary.org
Artist Group Info
boerneclass81@gmail.com
Patrick Heath Public Library
451 North Main StreetBoerne, Texas 78006
8302493053
creech@boernelibrary.org