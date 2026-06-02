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Boerne Area Democrats Monthly Meeting

Boerne Area Democrats Monthly Meeting

The Boerne Area Democrats will meet on Thursday, June 11, at 6:00 p.m. at the Longhorn Café in Boerne (upstairs). The guest speaker is Vikki Goodwin. She is the Democrat candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

Vikki Goodwin is currently serving her fourth term in the Texas Legislature as a State Rep, representing parts of Austin and the Lake Travis area, and she is currently running for Lt. Governor of Texas. She is a passionate supporter of Texas public schools, has steadfastly voted against vouchers, and will continue to do so.

As a member of the Appropriations Article III Subcommittee overseeing education funding, she champions educational equity and access at all levels. Her priorities are to increase funding to public schools, provide affordable housing, improve water infrastructure, and access to healthcare.

Longhorn Cafe
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Boerne Area Democrats
​830-331-1243
BAD@Boerne-Area-Democrats.com
https://www.boerne-area-democrats.com/

Artist Group Info

kellyskovbjerg@gmail.com
Longhorn Cafe
12311 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, Texas 78217