Boerne Area Democrats Monthly Meeting

GINA HINOJOSA, CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR, IS COMING TO BOERNE! Free and open to the public

Democrat Gina Hinojosa is currently a member of the Texas House of Representatives. She is running for election as Governor of Texas against Greg Abbott and is on the ballot in the General Election on November 3, 2026.

Hinojosa is a native Texan, born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley. A proud product of Brownsville public schools, Gina graduated from the University of Texas and received her law degree from George Washington University.

