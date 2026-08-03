Join us for our 2026 Northeast Lakeview College Blue Jean Benefit. A fundraiser for scholarships and student support services Please help us help our students by purchasing a sponsorship or individual ticket(s).

Join us for a fun-filled evening of food, live music, entertainment, games, and prizes. All to benefit a great cause.

“Now in its 8th year, the Blue Jean Benefit, allows Northeast Lakeview College to continue its commitment to provide support to help students reach their educational goals,” says Dr. Veronica Garcia, NLC president.” Our Advocacy Center, the Nighthawks Nest, strives to meet the student demand for basic services through its food pantry, transportation vouchers, and other resources. Even the smallest donation goes along way,” she added.

An NLC student who benefitted from support services says “I was going to drop my classes and not return, but with the help of the NLC Advocacy Center, including the food pantry, I was able to remain a student with NLC.”

For sponsorship information, to purchase tickets, or make a donation, visit the Blue Jean Benefit webpage www.alamo.edu/nlc/bluejeanbenefit

Become a Sponsor

Rhinestone Cowboy* ($5000) Elite Sponsor - banner display, logo placement, brand mention on event website, social media, promo table or business swag at event, speak at the event, ad on digital college signage,10 chuckwagon dinners, 10 saloon refreshers, exclusive swag, prime saddle seating ($4000 fair market value)

Two-Step Corral* ($3000) Venue Sponsor - banner display, logo placement, brand mention on event website and social media, and college digital signage, 8 chuckwagon dinners, 8 saloon refreshers, exclusive swag, prime saddle seating ($2000 fair market value)

Campfire Vittles* ($2500) Food Sponsor - banner display, logo placement, 6 chuckwagon dinners, 6 saloon refreshers, exclusive swag, prime saddle seating ($1357 fair market value)

Watering Hole* ($1500) Drink Sponsor - logo placement, 5 chuck wagon dinners, 5 saloon refreshers, exclusive swag ($981 fair market value)

Boot Scootin* ($1200) Entertainment Sponsor - logo placement, 3 chuckwagon dinners, 3 saloon refreshers, swag ($781 fair market value)

Flare* ($750) - logo placement, 2 chuck wagon dinners, 2 saloon refreshers, keepsake ($425 fair market value)

Straight ($60) - 1 chuck wagon dinner, 1 saloon refresher, keepsake ($45 fair market value)

Skinny ($25) - 1 saloon refresher ($15 fair market value)