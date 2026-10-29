Blue Dress Bar Crawl 2026

Get ready to dance the night away at the 6th Annual Blue Dress Bar Crawl on Saturday, November 14th in San Antonio! Grab your finest blue dress and see exactly where the night will take you!

We’re servin' looks for an amazing cause! Every single strut, dance move, and dollar raised helps support Texas Health Action’s Kind Clinic and the Kind Patient Assistance Program (KPAP) to expand access to affirming sexual healthcare across the state.

There is no wrong way to dress for the occasion; make sure it’s blue, bold, and ready to turn heads!

Schedule:

9pm - Purgatory - Get Ready and Photos

10pm - Sparky's Pub - Trivia

11pm - ENVY - BDBC Competition & Drag Show at midnight!

It’s a day filled with icons and legends — all for an amazing cause. 21+ only, and we can't wait to see you there!