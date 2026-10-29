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Blue Dress Bar Crawl 2026

Blue Dress Bar Crawl 2026

Get ready to dance the night away at the 6th Annual Blue Dress Bar Crawl on Saturday, November 14th in San Antonio! Grab your finest blue dress and see exactly where the night will take you!

We’re servin' looks for an amazing cause! Every single strut, dance move, and dollar raised helps support Texas Health Action’s Kind Clinic and the Kind Patient Assistance Program (KPAP) to expand access to affirming sexual healthcare across the state.

There is no wrong way to dress for the occasion; make sure it’s blue, bold, and ready to turn heads!

Schedule:
9pm - Purgatory - Get Ready and Photos
10pm - Sparky's Pub - Trivia
11pm - ENVY - BDBC Competition & Drag Show at midnight!

It’s a day filled with icons and legends — all for an amazing cause. 21+ only, and we can't wait to see you there!

Purgatory
$10 Only 21+
09:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kind Clinic
(833) 937-5463
info@texashealthaction.org
https://kindclinic.org/
Purgatory
1010 N Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78212