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Blood Drive at TPR

Blood Drive at TPR

On Thursday, Oct. 15, TPR will host a blood drive with South Texas Blood & Tissue at the Irma & Emilio Nicolas Media Center, TPR's headquarters at 321 W. Commerce in downtown San Antonio.

Donations are taken from 1pm until 6pm and are open to everyone eligible to donate blood.

Texas Public Radio
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Texas Public Radio
(210) 614-8977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
https://www.tpr.org/
Texas Public Radio
321 W Commerce
San Antonio, Texas 78205
2106148977 x300
ticketing@tpr.org
https://www.tpr.org/