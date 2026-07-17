Blockbusters & Bites: Minion Mania featuring Despicable Me

Event Start 6:30PM | Showtimes: 7PM

Get ready to experience the magic of the movies like never before! Blockbusters & Bites is transforming Frost Plaza into an immersive cinematic escape all summer long. This isn’t just a movie on the lawn; it’s a community celebration where your favorite films leap off the screen and onto your plate. From themed artisan cocktails and delicious snacks to interactive pre-show activities and photo ops that put you right in the scene, every event is curated to match the night’s theme and featured film.

Grab your blankets, round up the family (and the pups!), and join us for a free season of summer movie screenings, gourmet flavors, and unforgettable memories under the Texas sky.