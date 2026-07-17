Blockbusters & Bites

Back to School Night FT. Monster’s University

Event Start 6:30PM | Showtimes: 7PM

Early Bird Perk: The first 100 guests receive a FREE small popcorn, courtesy of Frost Bank!

Get ready to experience the magic of the movies like never before! Blockbusters & Bites is a free outdoor movie series transforming The Rock at La Cantera into an immersive cinematic escape all summer long. This isn’t just a movie on the lawn, it’s a community celebration where your favorite films leap off the screen and onto your plate. From themed artisan cocktails and delicious snacks to interactive pre-show activities and photo ops that put you right in the scene, every event is curated to match the night’s theme and featured film.

It’s Time To Go Back to School!

We are kicking off the new school year with a special screening of Disney Pixar’s Monster’s University!

About the Film: Long before they were top scarers, Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan were just two mismatched students at Monsters University. This hilarious and heartwarming prequel follows their journey from fierce academic rivals to best friends as they navigate college life and compete in the ultimate Scare Games.

Interactive Pre-Show Activities

Back to School Photos: Our professional photographer will be on campus to capture your best first-day-of-school look (or your scariest monster roar).

Themed Bites

Randall’s Ranch Fries available at Roca & Martillo

Mike Wasowski Snow Cone available at Ice Ice Dady

Boo’s Bow Snow Cone available at Ice Ice Dady

Themed Sips

Sully’s Sweet Margarita (alcoholic 21+, ID Required)

Slug’s Strawberry Lemonade (non-alcoholic)

Available at Roca & Martillo

Admission and parking are FREE, see you at The Rock!