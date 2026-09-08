Blind Boys of Alabama & Asleep at the Wheel: Go Tell It On The Mountain - A Lone Star Holiday Celebration

Western Swing ain't dead! It's just Asleep at the Wheel! With a career spanning over 50 years and 10 Grammy Awards, Asleep at the Wheel has spent decades keeping the spirit of Western swing alive and thriving. Fronted by the iconic Ray Benson, the band has shared stages and collaborated with a massive roster of legends, from Willie Nelson to George Strait. Known for their driving rhythms, dual-fiddle action, and a catalog packed with dancehall staples like "Miles and Miles of Texas" and "The Letter That Johnny Walker Read," they continue to deliver a high-energy masterclass in traditional Texas roots and swing music.

A true American treasure, the six-time Grammy-winning and Lifetime Achievement Award-recipient Blind Boys of Alabama have been a cornerstone of gospel music since the late 1930s. They have crossed musical boundaries to record and tour with iconic talents including Lou Reed, Bonnie Raitt, Tom Waits, and Ben Harper. Renowned for their soaring vocal harmonies, deep spiritual conviction, and roof-raising live showmanship, the Blind Boys of Alabama bring an authentic, deeply moving history of gospel and soul directly to the stage.