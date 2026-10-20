Join us for a tour on the beautiful San Antonio River for a 100 minute cruise exploring San Antonio ‘s Black History along the Riverwalk. Our trip starts by meeting in the SAAACAM exhibit space at 218 S. Presa in La Villita. Please arrive at 218 S. Presa 30-45 minutes ahead of the boat departure time.

We then travel through history on a northern route up to the Museum Reach in the Pearl District, then back south downtown to the Alamo, Convention Center area and back to La Villita. You will be surprised at the continued African American influence and contributions in San Antonio.

No professional video or photography allowed on the boat tour without prior approval. The SAAACAM Black History Boat Tour is suitable for those able to remain seated for at least 2 continuous hours. Umbrellas are not allowed.