High Energy and Deep Emotion

Electrifying, athletic, and visually stunning, Black Grace has captivated audiences around the world with a bold movement vocabulary rooted in the cultures of the Pacific. Founded in New Zealand by acclaimed choreographer Neil Ieremia, the company draws inspiration from his Samoan heritage and New Zealand roots to create contemporary works that are both deeply personal and universally resonant. Blending explosive physicality with lyrical grace, Black Grace’s dancers push the boundaries of movement through breathtaking precision, raw power, and compelling storytelling. Every performance explores themes of identity, community, resilience, and human connection, inviting audiences into an experience that is as emotionally moving as it is visually unforgettable. Celebrated on the world’s leading stages, Black Grace continues to redefine contemporary dance with performances that honor tradition while embracing innovation. Dynamic, exhilarating, and profoundly expressive, Black Grace offers a powerful reminder that movement can transcend language and speak directly to the human spirit.