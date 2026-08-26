Black Box Live at The Tobin Center Presents: Lisa Morales with Special Guests Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore

Black Box Live at The Tobin Center presents an intimate evening of masterful songwriting and storytelling featuring Lisa Morales, Americana pioneer Dave Alvin and legendary Texas songwriter Jimmie Dale Gilmore. Bringing together three distinctive voices rooted in blues, folk, country, rock and American roots music, this uniquely up-close experience offers audiences the chance to hear these acclaimed artists in their purest form—stripped down, deeply personal and powerfully resonant. Lisa Morales brings her genre-blending sound rooted in Mexican heritage, soul, folk, blues, and Americana. A fixture of the Texas music scene, she first gained recognition as one-half of the beloved duo Sisters Morales, a staple across the Southwest from the ’80s through the early 2000s. Praised by Rolling Stone as “one of the most multifaceted artists to watch,” Morales continues to craft songs rich with emotion and authenticity. Award-winning songwriter, singer, producer and guitarist Dave Alvin is widely regarded as a pioneering force in Americana and American roots music. A founding member of the influential band The Blasters, Alvin has spent more than four decades forging his own acclaimed solo career, blending blues, folk, rockabilly, Bakersfield country, surf and rock ’n’ roll with vivid storytelling inspired by American writers and his California roots. His songs—including “Fourth of July,” “Long White Cadillac” and “King of California”—have been recorded by artists such as Los Lobos, Dwight Yoakam and Nanci Griffith, while his collaborations have included Tom Waits, John Mellencamp, Bobby Rush and Jimmie Dale Gilmore. In recognition of his lasting impact on American roots music, Alvin received the Chris Strachwitz Legacy Award in 2023 and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association in 2024. Jimmie Dale Gilmore is a pioneering figure in progressive and alternative country, celebrated for his distinctive voice, deeply personal songwriting and singular blend of country, folk, blues and rock. A founding member of the legendary West Texas trio The Flatlanders alongside Joe Ely and Butch Hancock, Gilmore helped lay the groundwork for the Americana movement, with the group’s once-obscure music eventually recognized as landmark recordings in alternative country. His acclaimed solo career took flight in the late 1980s, earning global praise for albums including After Awhile, Spinning Around the Sun and Braver Newer World, while Rolling Stone named him Country Artist of the Year two years in a row and he received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Folk Artist. His songs, including “Dallas” and “Treat Me Like a Saturday Night,” have become staples of the Texas music tradition, and his work continues to draw from the rich musical heritage of his hometown of Lubbock and the West Texas sound that shaped him. Together, these acclaimed artists create an unforgettable night of songs and stories, shared just feet away.