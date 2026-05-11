Bike to Work Day
Bike to Work Day
The Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (AAMPO) invites residents across the region to celebrate Bike Month by getting out, staying active, and experiencing the many benefits of biking through a variety of community events and initiatives.
In collaboration with Activate SA and the Ghisallo Cycling Initiative, AAMPO is supporting a robust calendar of Bike Month activities designed to encourage residents of all ages and abilities to get on their bikes and explore the region. We are inviting the public to Bike to Work Day and visit one of 13 Energizer Stations locations across the region to refuel, connect, and celebrate their commute. www.alamoareampo.org/bikemonth
Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization
Free
07:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
AAMPO
210-227-8651
aampo@alamoareampo.org
Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization
825 South Saint Mary's StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-230-6911
mendoza@alamoareampo.org