The Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (AAMPO) invites residents across the region to celebrate Bike Month by getting out, staying active, and experiencing the many benefits of biking through a variety of community events and initiatives.

In collaboration with Activate SA and the Ghisallo Cycling Initiative, AAMPO is supporting a robust calendar of Bike Month activities designed to encourage residents of all ages and abilities to get on their bikes and explore the region. We are inviting the public to Bike to Work Day and visit one of 13 Energizer Stations locations across the region to refuel, connect, and celebrate their commute. www.alamoareampo.org/bikemonth