Big Bend Border Wall Panel Discussion and Film Screening

Join the National Parks Conservation Association, Big Bend Conservation Alliance, Keep Big Bend Wild, Latino Outdoors, San Antonio River Aid, and the San Antonio River Foundation for an evening panel discussion and outdoor screening of The River and the Wall at Confluence Park!

New border wall construction is once again being proposed across ecologically sensitive areas of Texas. The River and The Wall captures what is at stake along the borderlands.

The evening will begin with a panel discussion featuring regional experts and advocates on the proposed border wall and its impacts on communities, wildlife, and public lands, followed by the film screening.

About the Film:

The film follows five friends on a 1,200-mile journey from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico, traveling by horseback, mountain bike, and canoe. Led by conservation filmmaker Ben Masters, the group documents the Texas borderlands as new wall construction looms. Alongside National Geographic Explorer Filipe DeAndrade, ornithologist Heather Mackey, river guide Austin Alvarado, and conservationist Jay Kleberg, they capture both the ecological importance of the region and life along the border.

About the Panel Discussion: The evening will begin with a panel conversation on the impacts of the new proposed border wall, followed by a screening of The River and the Wall. Panelists include:

· Austin Alvarado, Wildlife Cinematographer and Film Maker

· Lisa Cervantes, Recreation Coordinator, San Antonio River Foundation

· Christina Hernandez, Executive Director, Big Bend Conservation Alliance

· Cristina Sosa Noriega, San Antonio Artist

· Brandon Seale, Producer, A New History of Old Texas

Moderated by Jeanette Honnerman, Latino Outdoors

Event Details:

Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St., San Antonio, TX

May 14, 2026

Panel Discussion: 7:15-8:00 p.m.

Film Screening: 8:15-10:00 p.m.

Limited seating available - please bring a chair