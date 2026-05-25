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Beyond the Book: A Live Reading, A Personal Signing, A Story Brought to Life.

Beyond the Book: A Live Reading, A Personal Signing, A Story Brought to Life.

Beyond the Book: A Live Reading,
A Personal Signing, A Story Brought to Life.

LOVE AS HOLINESS: DARE TO LIVE IT
LES HOLLON’S FIRST BOOK CELEBRATES
A LIFE DEDICATED TO LOVE AND RECONCILIATION

Join us for memorable book signing and live reading

Tuesday, May 26, 2026
11:30am - 1:00pm
"Live Reading from 12:30pm - 1:00pm"

Enjoy light refreshments, free parking and great company.

8310 Ewing Halsell Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229

Questions: Lcenanovic@ecrh.org
210.616.0885

ABOUT:
After serving as a senior pastor for 40-plus years, D. Leslie Hollon, PhD, is shifting to a new form of ministry, announcing the publication of his first book, Love As Holiness: Dare To Live It.

“I’ve been privileged to walk beside thousands of people in our sacred quest to love and be loved,” said Hollon “In gratitude for what I’ve learned, I decided to write a story driven guide for our shared journey.”

The Ecumenical Center
Free
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026

Artist Group Info

Lcenanovic@ecrh.org
The Ecumenical Center
8310 Ewing Halsell Drive
San ANtonio, Texas 78229
2107847653
Lcenanovic@ecrh.org
www.ecrh.org