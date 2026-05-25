Beyond the Book: A Live Reading, A Personal Signing, A Story Brought to Life.
Beyond the Book: A Live Reading, A Personal Signing, A Story Brought to Life.
Beyond the Book: A Live Reading,
A Personal Signing, A Story Brought to Life.
LOVE AS HOLINESS: DARE TO LIVE IT
LES HOLLON’S FIRST BOOK CELEBRATES
A LIFE DEDICATED TO LOVE AND RECONCILIATION
Join us for memorable book signing and live reading
Tuesday, May 26, 2026
11:30am - 1:00pm
"Live Reading from 12:30pm - 1:00pm"
Enjoy light refreshments, free parking and great company.
8310 Ewing Halsell Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Questions: Lcenanovic@ecrh.org
210.616.0885
ABOUT:
After serving as a senior pastor for 40-plus years, D. Leslie Hollon, PhD, is shifting to a new form of ministry, announcing the publication of his first book, Love As Holiness: Dare To Live It.
“I’ve been privileged to walk beside thousands of people in our sacred quest to love and be loved,” said Hollon “In gratitude for what I’ve learned, I decided to write a story driven guide for our shared journey.”