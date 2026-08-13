Join the World Affairs Council, Medical Bridges, and Healthcare Think Tank for a collaborative discussion on global healthcare. We’re bringing together professionals, experts, and community leaders to explore how organizations around the world are creating sustainable partnerships and giving people in need a better chance at healthier, more hopeful futures.

Join us for an engaging conversation on Beyond Aid: Sustainable Global Health Partnerships, hosted by BioBridge Global.

September 9

6:00 PM–8:00 PM

6:00 PM: Doors open for an early reception

6:30 PM: Panel discussion begins

BioBridge Global – Donor Pavilion

6211 I-10, Building 1

San Antonio, TX 78201

This is a free event; however, registration is required because space is limited.

Recommended donation: $10–$20, if you’re able. Your donations help us continue creating and organizing events like this one. Thank you for supporting our community!

About our speakers:

Ilyas Hasan Choudry is the Director of Development at Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD). He has over a decade of experience in nonprofit programs and development, following 14 years as a Senior Transportation Engineer with the Houston-Galveston Area Council.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ilyas-choudry-629b9822

He holds degrees in Civil Engineering and Traffic & Transportation Engineering and is also the host of “Cricket Wicket,” a social media and YouTube program focused on cricket.

Dr. Alejandra Garcia de Mitchell is a Pediatric Plastic and Craniofacial Surgeon in San Antonio and Medical Director of LEAP Global Missions. She specializes in cleft lip and palate, ear reconstruction, and craniosynostosis.

https://leapmissions.org/dr-alejandra-garcia-de-mitchell-named-leaps-medical-director/

With 17 years of global mission experience, she is dedicated to expanding access to specialized surgical care while supporting local medical professionals and sustainable healthcare solutions.

Dr. Matthew Dacso is Director of the Charles E. Cheever, Jr. Center for Medical Humanities & Ethics and a Professor of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio. A general internal medicine clinician and global health practitioner, his work focuses on health equity, community partnerships, and compassionate, ethical healthcare both locally and globally.

https://www.texashumanities.org/team-member/matthew-dacso-md-msc-facp/

Dr. Tadia Diallo, Director of Global Health, Medical Bridges

Dr. Tadia Diallo is a global health leader focused on health equity and expanding access to quality care. Originally from Guinea, she holds a medical degree and a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology.

At Medical Bridges, she leads global initiatives that provide medical supplies and strengthen healthcare systems in underserved communities worldwide. She was recently honored as a Global Leader of Influence by the World Affairs Council of Greater Houston.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/talhatoudiallo

https://www.medicalbridges.org/our-team

Moderator -

Walter Ulrich is President & CEO of Medical Bridges, a nonprofit providing essential medical supplies and equipment to underserved communities worldwide. Under his leadership, Medical Bridges has served 107 countries and delivered millions of dollars in medical aid.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/walter-ulrich-5aa523137

Questions ?

Connect with Miranda at Miranda@wacofsa.org !