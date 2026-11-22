Bexar Deaf Club: Austin Deaf Black Advocates
Bexar Deaf Club: Austin Deaf Black Advocates
a time to meet other Deaf residents and get information in American Sign Language
Bexar Deaf Club 2026
Bexar County Small Business Opportunity Center
8200 Perrin Beitel Suite 117
Thursday, December 10, 2026
Black Deaf Advocates, Austin chapter members
5:00 Social time
6:00 presentation & discussion
Open to the public; free.
Bexar Deaf Club facilitator: Rachel Cywinski worldvisitor@rocketmail.com
Bexar County Small Business Opportunity Center
Free
05:00 PM - 07:45 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Bexar Deaf Club
Bexar County Small Business Opportunity Center
8200 Perrin Beitel Suite 117San Antonio, Texas 78218-1550
(210) 335-0678
Laurie.Martinez@bexar.org