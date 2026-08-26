Bexar Deaf Club: All about Bexar County Small Business & Entrepreneurship
Bexar Deaf Club: All about Bexar County Small Business & Entrepreneurship
a time to meet other Deaf residents
and get information in American Sign Language
Bexar Deaf Club 2026
second Thursdays, 5 – 8 p.m.
Bexar County Small Business Opportunity Center
8200 Perrin Beitel
Suite 117
Bexar Deaf Club facilitator Rachel Cywinski
worldvisitor@rocketmail.com
Thursday, November 12, 2026
a night of new beginnings: San Antonio Police Department + Deaf residents
5:00 - 6:00 social with SAPD SAFFE Officers
6:00 – 8:00 SAPD patrol officer Alice Torres
reflects on her career as a police officer who is trilingual (English + Spanish + American Sign Language), her challenges and hopes
instructions to prepare for
5:00 - 6:00 social with SAPD SAFFE Officers
There is a special officer in each neighborhood called a “San Antonio Fear Free Environment (SAFFE)” Officer.
When you have a situation and need help to prevent a crime, the SAFFE Officer is able to assist.
San Antonio Police Department encourages Deaf residents to invite their own SAFFE Officers to attend the November 12 social with them and spend the hour getting to know each other.
There are 2 ways you can invite the SAFFE Officer in your area to participate:
1. Invite the SAFFE Officer yourself
Look up the officer’s contact information at https://www.sa.gov/Directory/Departments/SAPD/About/Substations/Substation-Lookup
2. Ask Rachel to invite your SAFFE Officer. To do this she will need either your street address or the street name and block number. Please send your name and address by November 1 to worldvisitor@rocketmail.com
You may also invite the SAFFE Officer for the area where you work or attend school.
Please arrive any time after 4 p.m. and stay until the building closes at 7:45. Let’s get to know each other and be safer together.
All Bexar Deaf Club meetings are open to the public free of admission. We appreciate the support of Bexar County Small Business & Entrepreneurship Department who provides a secure place for us to meet!