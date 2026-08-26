Bexar Deaf Club: All about Bexar County Small Business & Entrepreneurship

a time to meet other Deaf residents

and get information in American Sign Language

Bexar Deaf Club 2026

second Thursdays, 5 – 8 p.m.

Bexar County Small Business Opportunity Center

8200 Perrin Beitel

Suite 117

Bexar Deaf Club facilitator Rachel Cywinski

worldvisitor@rocketmail.com

Thursday, November 12, 2026

a night of new beginnings: San Antonio Police Department + Deaf residents

5:00 - 6:00 social with SAPD SAFFE Officers

6:00 – 8:00 SAPD patrol officer Alice Torres

reflects on her career as a police officer who is trilingual (English + Spanish + American Sign Language), her challenges and hopes

instructions to prepare for

5:00 - 6:00 social with SAPD SAFFE Officers

There is a special officer in each neighborhood called a “San Antonio Fear Free Environment (SAFFE)” Officer.

When you have a situation and need help to prevent a crime, the SAFFE Officer is able to assist.

San Antonio Police Department encourages Deaf residents to invite their own SAFFE Officers to attend the November 12 social with them and spend the hour getting to know each other.

There are 2 ways you can invite the SAFFE Officer in your area to participate:

1. Invite the SAFFE Officer yourself

Look up the officer’s contact information at https://www.sa.gov/Directory/Departments/SAPD/About/Substations/Substation-Lookup

2. Ask Rachel to invite your SAFFE Officer. To do this she will need either your street address or the street name and block number. Please send your name and address by November 1 to worldvisitor@rocketmail.com

You may also invite the SAFFE Officer for the area where you work or attend school.

Please arrive any time after 4 p.m. and stay until the building closes at 7:45. Let’s get to know each other and be safer together.

All Bexar Deaf Club meetings are open to the public free of admission. We appreciate the support of Bexar County Small Business & Entrepreneurship Department who provides a secure place for us to meet!