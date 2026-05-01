Bexar County District Attorney Democratic Candidate Forum

League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area present a forum with the two candidates in the Bexar County District Attorney Democratic primary runoff. Attend to hear from candidates Luz Elena Chapa and Jane Davis, who will answer questions from the League and those collected from the audience. This event is free and open to the public. It is presented by the League of Women Voters San Antonio in partnership with American Association of University Women - San Antonio Branch, Radical Registrars, Nation Council of Jewish Women of San Antonio, and Southwest Voter Registration Education Project. (Note: there is not a runoff for the Republican DA candidate).