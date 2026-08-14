Besos & Books Vol. 2: Celebrating Queer Latinx Romance

Join the San Antonio Public Library at our Latino Collection & Resource Center for the return of Besos & Books, our annual celebration of Latinx voices in romance for Hispanic Heritage Month.

This year, Besos & Books Vol. 2 shines a spotlight on Queer Latinx Romance, celebrating stories that center queer love, identity, community, and the many ways romance helps us see ourselves reflected on the page.

We're excited to welcome USA Today bestselling author Gabriella Gamez, whose Librarians in Love series has delighted readers with heartfelt, funny, and wonderfully messy romances featuring Mexican American and queer characters. Returning for a second year, Gabby continues to champion stories where everyone deserves their happily ever after.

Joining her is acclaimed author Jonny Garza Villa, whose award-winning novels including Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun, Ander & Santi Were Here, Canto Contigo, and their debut adult romance Futbolista, have earned recognition from the Stonewall Book Awards, the Pura Belpré Awards, and Kirkus Reviews for their authentic portrayals of queer Latinx love, family, and identity.

Following the discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the authors during a book signing.

Books will be available for purchase, courtesy of Nowhere Bookshop.

***Registration is required***