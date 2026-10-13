Bella Goes to Tamalli Land is making its world premiere! During the spring semester, students and community members brought the story to life through a series of staged readings, joined by the author of the original children's book of the same title.

The readings gave audiences a chance to experience the developing production and share their feedback. Their ideas and reactions helped shape the script into its final form. Now, the cast and creative team are hard at work as rehearsals are officially underway. Soon, Bella Goes to Tamalli Land will make its journey from the page to the stage!

Synopsis: Meet Bella, a playful pup who loves “human food”! After eating one tamale too many, Bella finds herself in the magical world of Tamalli Land. With new friends Lupita and Oscar by her side, Bella embarks on a whimsical adventure. Along the way, she discovers the importance of self-control, perseverance, friendship, and sharing with those we love.

Cash only.

Tickets can be purchased at the box-office 30 minutes prior to the event.

November 16 performance is sold out.

School group rates available: limited number of scholarships available per show to subsidize student admission for Title I schools. School organizations can pay by check. For more details contact Benito Lara Villarreal at blara24@alamo.edu