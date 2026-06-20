Beginning Genealogy

Do you want to discover more about your family history but aren’t sure where to start? This introductory session will guide you through essential tools and techniques to help you begin tracing your lineage and uncovering the stories of your ancestors. This beginner-friendly program introduces the essential records, resources, and research tools used in genealogy. Instead of diving into complex research methods, we'll explore the key sources that can help you uncover and document your family's story, providing a solid foundation for your genealogy journey. Patrons will also receive a beginners packet filled with tips and tricks for their research!