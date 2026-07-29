Beethoven in Context: The Complete Cello Sonatas
Beethoven in Context: The Complete Cello Sonatas
Experience all five of Beethoven’s sonatas for cello and piano in this year’s Camerata Recital, tracing his extraordinary artistic evolution from youthful brilliance to profound maturity.
Student tickets are free.
Christ Episcopal Church
0-$20
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 21 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Camerata San Antonio
2104929519
emily@cameratasa.org
Christ Episcopal Church
510 Belknap PlaceSan Antonio , Texas 78212
210-736-3132