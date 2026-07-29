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Beethoven in Context: The Complete Cello Sonatas

Beethoven in Context: The Complete Cello Sonatas

Experience all five of Beethoven’s sonatas for cello and piano in this year’s Camerata Recital, tracing his extraordinary artistic evolution from youthful brilliance to profound maturity.

Student tickets are free.

Christ Episcopal Church
0-$20
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 21 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

Camerata San Antonio
2104929519
emily@cameratasa.org
Camerata San Antonio
Christ Episcopal Church
510 Belknap Place
San Antonio , Texas 78212
210-736-3132
https://www.cecsa.org